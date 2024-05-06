Hazmat team called out after 2 bodies, white powder found in man-made cave in Northridge

A hazmat team was called to the scene after two bodies were found along with white powder in what was described as a man-made cave in Northridge.

A hazmat team was called to the scene after two bodies were found along with white powder in what was described as a man-made cave in Northridge.

A hazmat team was called to the scene after two bodies were found along with white powder in what was described as a man-made cave in Northridge.

A hazmat team was called to the scene after two bodies were found along with white powder in what was described as a man-made cave in Northridge.

NORTHRIDGE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A hazmat team was called to the scene after two bodies were found along with white powder in what was described as a man-made cave in Northridge.

The scene was found around 10:30 a.m. Sunday in an area that may be a homeless encampment in the 8700 block of North Lindley Avenue, behind an industrial complex and near the railroad tracks. Firefighters found two dead men at the scene "inside of a human-dug cave/excavation."

Because of concerns about the white powder, a hazardous materials team was called in to assist with removing the bodies.

Examination of the powder determined it contained "portions of fentanyl," LAFD Battalion chief Scott Hilton said.

"We were able to mitigate that, secure it. We will be disposing of that," Hilton said.

Officials believe the two individuals likely died of a drug overdose, but a medical examiner will confirm a cause of death. Wind helped to dissipate the powder and the hazmat team did not detect any hazardous readings at the scene.