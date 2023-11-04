2 killed, 3 others hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash shears fire hydrant in Northridge

Two people were killed and three others injured in a multi-vehicle crash that sheared a fire hydrant in Northridge, authorities said.

NORTHRIDGE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two people were killed and three others injured in a multi-vehicle crash that sheared a fire hydrant early Saturday morning in Northridge, authorities said.

The collision was reported shortly before 1:30 a.m. in the 18000 block of West Roscoe Boulevard, near the Lindley Avenue intersection, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

One car ended up against a building, and three people were extracted by firefighters after being trapped inside a vehicle, the Fire Department said.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene; they were not immediately identified. Three others were transported to a hospital in at least serious condition, officials said.

The cause of the crash was unknown.

The Fire Department referred all questions about the incident to the Los Angeles Police Department. An LAPD spokesperson said a public information officer would provide more information sometime Saturday morning.