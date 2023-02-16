Innocent driver killed in Northridge crash involving armed robbery suspect during police chase

An innocent driver was killed in a Northridge crash involving an armed robbery suspect who was being chased by police, authorities said.

NORTHRIDGE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An innocent driver was killed early Thursday morning in a Northridge crash involving an armed robbery suspect who was being chased by police, authorities said.

Shortly after 12:30 a.m., officers spotted an SUV that was being sought in connection with an armed robbery that occurred Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop at White Oak Avenue and Roscoe Boulevard, but the driver did not pull over and the pursuit began, an LAPD spokesperson said.

The suspects' SUV was heading westbound on Roscoe when it went through a red light and collided with another vehicle that was traveling southbound on Lindley.

The innocent driver of the second vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect driver was taken into custody and a loaded rifle was recovered, police said. A second suspect, a passenger in the SUV, fled on foot and remained at large.