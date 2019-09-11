Northridge shooting: 3 dead in apparent murder-suicide

Sadly a domestic involved shooting inside a home is confirmed. The incident is contained and there is no danger to the community at this time. The 9600 block of Vanalden will be blocked off until the crime scene investigation is complete. pic.twitter.com/X1d9gneBlS — LAPD Devonshire (@LAPDDevonshire) September 11, 2019

NORTHRIDGE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A domestic incident led to an apparent murder-suicide in Northridge that left three people dead Wednesday morning, authorities said.Neighbors said that a father allegedly shot and killed his wife and son and that his daughter was able to escape from the home through a bathroom window and call police.According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the incident occurred shortly before 10 a.m. at a single-story house in a tree-lined residential neighborhood in the 9600 block of Vanalden Avenue. .Police discovered three deceased individuals inside the home; a male in his 20s, a female in her 50s and a male in his 60s.LAPD investigators were seen conferring outside the residence, whose perimeter was surrounded with yellow tape."The incident is contained and there is no danger to the community at this time," the LAPD's Devonshire Division said in a tweet.Police say there are no other suspects and the investigation is ongoing.