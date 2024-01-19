WATCH LIVE

3 wounded, 2 critically, in shooting outside 7-Eleven in Northridge

Friday, January 19, 2024 1:57PM
NORTHRIDGE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Three people -- two in critical condition -- are in the hospital Friday after they were shot inside a vehicle in Northridge, authorities said.

The shooting was reported at 2:30 a.m. Friday and Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to a 7-Eleven near Corbin Avenue and Parthenia Street where they learned the victims were inside a vehicle when two suspects approached them and opened fire, an LAPD spokesperson said.

The victims were taken to a hospital, two with critical injuries and one in stable condition.

The suspects ran away from the scene in an unknown direction. There were no suspect descriptions.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.

