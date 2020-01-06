Man wounded in shooting at Yard House restaurant at the Northridge mall

By and ABC7.com staff
NORTHRIDGE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man was wounded in a shooting following a fight at the Yard House restaurant in Northridge Sunday night, police said.

The incident happened just after 8 p.m. at the restaurant located at the Northridge Fashion Center on Tampa Avenue.

Police say it appears the incident began as a fight between two men that led to the shooting. One man, believed to be in his mid-20s, was shot in the stomach. He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.



Investigators are still looking for the shooter and possibly one other suspect who ran out of the restaurant after the shooting.

Video captured customers running out of the restaurant when gunfire erupted.

No other injuries were reported.

No description of the suspects was immediately available.

Police are looking for additional witnesses and at surveillance footage.
