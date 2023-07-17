New details emerge after deadly chain-reaction crash on 5 Fwy; 3 drivers arrested for DUI

New details are emerging about a multi-vehicle crash on the 5 Freeway in Norwalk that killed three people and resulted in three DUI arrests over the weekend.

NORWALK, Calif. (KABC) -- New details are emerging about a multi-vehicle crash on the 5 Freeway in Norwalk that killed three people and resulted in three DUI arrests over the weekend.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the chain-reaction collision happened just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday on northbound lanes near Florence Avenue.

Officials say the driver of 2017 Honda crashed into the sound wall along the freeway and the car became disabled within the roadway. A tow truck driver stopped to help when two other cars, a 2011 Kia and 2016 Toyota, collided into the tow truck.

A woman and two men were killed in the back-to-back collisions. They were 32, 40 and 41 years old.

The driver of the Honda and the two the cars that crashed into the tow truck were later arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.