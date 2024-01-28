WATCH LIVE

LASD investigating deputy-involved shooting in Norwalk

Sunday, January 28, 2024 2:42AM
NORWALK, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities are investigating a deputy-involved shooting in Norwalk.

Deputies are currently at the scene near Studebaker Road and Rosecrans Avenue. It's unclear what prompted the shooting and there is no word of any injuries.

Video posted to the Citizen app shows an active scene near the intersection with a portion of a business parking lot blocked off.

Eyewitness News is working to get more information.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

