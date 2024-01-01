Shooting victim hospitalized after being found wounded in vehicle on 5 Freeway in Norwalk area

NORWALK, Calif. (KABC) -- A person was hospitalized after being found shot and wounded in a vehicle Sunday afternoon on the 5 Freeway in the Norwalk area, authorities said.

California Highway Patrol officers responded shortly after 3 p.m. to the northbound side of the freeway, near Carmenita Road, a CHP spokesperson said. The scene was at the border of Norwalk and Santa Fe Springs.

The shooting victim, identified only as an adult, was transported to a hospital in unknown condition, the CHP said.

Whether the individual had been shot on the freeway or elsewhere was unclear. No information about a possible suspect was available.

The northbound side of the freeway was closed for about an hour, backing up traffic for miles. All except the No. 4 lane and the Carmenita Road onramp were later reopened.