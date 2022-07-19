Box truck driver hospitalized after being shot in face on 5 Freeway in Norwalk; 3 detained

NORWALK, Calif. (KABC) -- A box truck driver was hospitalized after being shot in the face Monday afternoon on the 5 Freeway in Norwalk, authorities said, and three suspects were later detained in connection with the incident.According to the California highway Patrol, the shooting was reported at 11:45 a.m. on the northbound side of the freeway. Witnesses told responding officers that the male suspect got out of a BMW in heavy traffic, approached the victim's vehicle, opened the driver's-side door and opened fire.The gunman then walked back to the silver BMW, got in and fled the scene, said Officer Eric Torres, a CHP spokesman.The victim was transported to Lynwood's St. Francis Medical Center in unknown condition, Torres said.Witnesses provided the suspect's Nevada license plate number to investigators.Less than 30 minutes later, police located the shooter's vehicle near North Lake Ave and East Maple Street, Torres said. The suspected gunman and two other individuals were detained.