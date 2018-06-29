A Norwalk man who Department of Justice officials allege was angry over the repeal of net neutrality regulations was arrested Friday for allegedly making threats against the FCC chairman's family.Markara Man, 33, is suspected by federal officials of sending threatening emails to an account owned by FCC Chairman Ajit Pai that threatened to kill Pai's family members. He was arrested in Los Angeles.The FBI tracked the email's to a computer in Man's home in Norwalk. DOJ officials said Man confessed to sending the emails, claiming he was angry over Pai's position on net neutrality and he wanted to "scare" Pai.Man has been charged with threatening to murder the immediate family of a U.S. official with the intent to intimidate or interfere with such official while engaged in the performance of official duties, or with the intent to retaliate against such official on account of the performance of official duties, according to federal prosecutors.Man faces a maximum possible penalty of 10 years in prison if convicted.