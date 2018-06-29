Norwalk man arrested for alleged threats against family of FCC chairman over net neutrality

EMBED </>More Videos

A Norwalk man who Department of Justice officials allege was angry over the repeal of net neutrality regulations was arrested Friday.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A Norwalk man who Department of Justice officials allege was angry over the repeal of net neutrality regulations was arrested Friday for allegedly making threats against the FCC chairman's family.

Markara Man, 33, is suspected by federal officials of sending threatening emails to an account owned by FCC Chairman Ajit Pai that threatened to kill Pai's family members. He was arrested in Los Angeles.

The FBI tracked the email's to a computer in Man's home in Norwalk. DOJ officials said Man confessed to sending the emails, claiming he was angry over Pai's position on net neutrality and he wanted to "scare" Pai.

Man has been charged with threatening to murder the immediate family of a U.S. official with the intent to intimidate or interfere with such official while engaged in the performance of official duties, or with the intent to retaliate against such official on account of the performance of official duties, according to federal prosecutors.

Man faces a maximum possible penalty of 10 years in prison if convicted.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
threatpoliticscrimeLos AngelesNorwalkLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News