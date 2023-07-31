Investigation underway after 2 killed, 1 other critically wounded in Norwalk shooting

An investigation is underway after two people were killed and another person was wounded in a shooting in Norwalk.

NORWALK, Calif. (KABC) -- An investigation is underway after two people were killed and another person was critically wounded in a shooting in Norwalk.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. Sunday near Pioneer Boulevard and Imperial Highway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. When deputies arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside a car.

He died at the scene. Another man and woman were also shot. Both were taken to the hospital, where the woman succumbed to her injuries.

It's not clear if the victims knew each other. Details about a possible suspect or motive in the shooting were not available.