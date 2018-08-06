Norwalk standoff: SWAT team responds after man allegedly opens fire in neighborhood

A sheriff's SWAT team was involved in a standoff with a man at a home in Norwalk after he allegedly opened fire in the neighborhood. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
NORWALK, Calif. (KABC) --
A sheriff's SWAT team was involved in a standoff with a man at a home in Norwalk after he allegedly opened fire in the neighborhood early Monday morning.

Neighbors reported the shooting about 1 a.m. in the 14300 block of Claressa Avenue, said Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. No one was injured.

According to Koerner, the barricade situation began after responding deputies saw the suspect run into the residence. He was described as being in his 30s, Hispanic, about 5 feet 7 inches tall, wearing a gray tank top and dark pants.

It was unclear if anyone else was inside the home.

Two handguns were recovered at the scene, authorities said.

Armored vehicles and deputies from multiple stations descended on the location, and at one point a sheriff's robot was deployed.



Shortly before 9 a.m., sheriff's officials said on Twitter that the barricade situation was over, adding that "the suspect remains outstanding but is known to NorwalkLASD deputies."

