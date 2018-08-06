#Video Barricaded suspect incident taking place at the 14300 Blk of Claressa Ave #Norwalk. Gun has been recovered, Suspect is still at large. Avoid area so that #LASD can safely apprehend the suspect. SGT. Plair provided an update to media earlier; Minor Aero noise in background pic.twitter.com/FLR4tubAX3 — LA County Sheriff's (@LASDHQ) August 6, 2018

BARRICADE SUSPECT UPDATE: Incident concluded. Two handguns recovered. Suspect remains outstanding, but is known to @NorwalkLASD deputies. Thank you for your support and patience. TY to @SEBLASD @LASDHQ #CNT #OSS #Aero #SIB and other support personnel from other stations. pic.twitter.com/3bb5eQc7Ke — LASD Norwalk Station (@NorwalkLASD) August 6, 2018

A sheriff's SWAT team was involved in a standoff with a man at a home in Norwalk after he allegedly opened fire in the neighborhood early Monday morning.Neighbors reported the shooting about 1 a.m. in the 14300 block of Claressa Avenue, said Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. No one was injured.According to Koerner, the barricade situation began after responding deputies saw the suspect run into the residence. He was described as being in his 30s, Hispanic, about 5 feet 7 inches tall, wearing a gray tank top and dark pants.It was unclear if anyone else was inside the home.Two handguns were recovered at the scene, authorities said.Armored vehicles and deputies from multiple stations descended on the location, and at one point a sheriff's robot was deployed.Shortly before 9 a.m., sheriff's officials said on Twitter that the barricade situation was over, adding that "the suspect remains outstanding but is known to NorwalkLASD deputies."