Norwalk street closed after thieves swipe crucial valve, cause watery mess

EMBED </>More Videos

A busy Norwalk street was closed to traffic after thieves stole a major component of the water system, weakening the ground under the road. (KABC)

By
NORWALK, Calif. (KABC) --
A busy Norwalk street was closed to traffic after thieves stole a major component of the water system, weakening the ground under the road.

The city first thought a break in a water main saturated the ground beneath Firestone Boulevard. However, officials realized thieves actually dug into the ground and stole the backflow valve.

The influx of water created a 13-foot-deep cavern beneath the roadway. Authorities say at least 90,000 gallons of water escaped.



Thieves often steal these parts and sell the brass. The part, worth an estimated $25, caused at least $75,000 in damage -- enough to repave two city streets.

Firestone Boulevard was closed to westbound traffic between Imperial Highway and Studebaker Road while crews work to repair the road. Tens of thousands of drivers will have to be rerouted in the meantime.

The closure will remain in effect until Thursday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
road closuretrafficroad repairwater damagewatertheftNorwalkLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
Hurricane Lane downgraded to tropical storm after torrential rains
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News