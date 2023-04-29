Homeless encampment in Beverly Grove continues to raise concerns

Frustration is growing over a homeless encampment near Beverly Hills that business owners say is driving customers away.

BEVERLY GROVE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A homeless encampment in Beverly Grove continues to raise concern and frustration among business owners in the area.

Eyewitness News first reported on the situation earlier this month after one upset business owner complained about a woman who was seen lying naked on a couch in the homeless encampment.

Since then, other owners have voiced their frustration and have been asking local officials to find a solution. Many say the tents are deterring customers.

The tents sit along San Vicente Boulevard, just south of the Beverly Center and near the city of Beverly Hills, which remains free from tents on sidewalks.

One woman who talked about her frustrations with the encampment said someone smashed a window at her restaurant. It's unclear who smashed the window or how it happened, but the restaurant owner vowed to visit Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass' office every day until something was done with the homeless encampment.

Although the city cleaned up trash and debris in the area, the city of L.A. has yet to find solutions for the people.

"I think they need some help," said Beverly Grove resident Navene Shata. "I think we need to do something about this. L.A. is so beautiful, it's a gorgeous place."