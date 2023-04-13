Beverly Grove area business owner says 'nude homeless encampment' is negatively impacting business

The encampment sits along San Vicente Boulevard, just south of the Beverly Center.

BEVERLY GROVE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A business owner is calling on city officials to take action after reporting a homeless encampment in which a naked person was seen lying on a couch, saying it's negatively affecting her business.

The encampment sits along San Vicente Boulevard, just south of the Beverly Center.

The business owner, who wished to remain anonymous, told Eyewitness News her customers are afraid. She said she's also scared to work past 6 p.m.

A photo taken on Tuesday shows a homeless individual without clothes lying on a couch at the site. Several tents and furniture were also spotted along the street.

The business owner told ABC7 she has called the MyLA311 call center and her councilmember for help but claims she hasn't received a response.

On Wednesday evening, Councilmember Katy Yaroslavsky, whose district includes communities on the Westside, issued the following statement regarding the site.

"My home is within walking distance of these encampments. I walk or drive past this neighborhood almost everyday with my three children. What these small businesses and the surrounding communities have had to endure is unacceptable.



My staff and I have been doing everything we can to manage the situation while working hard to locate housing and services."

