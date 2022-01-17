Nurse dies days after being assaulted by man at downtown Los Angeles bus stop

The woman, identified as LAC+USC Medical Center nurse Sandra Shells, was attacked Thursday morning at the bus stop located near the corner of Cesar Chavez and Vignes Street.
In a statement Sunday, the hospital confirmed that Shells succumbed to her injuries.
"Sandra Shells will forever be remembered for her compassionate care and unmatched dedication to her patients and her community throughout her 38-year career at LAC+USC. Sandra worked tirelessly and selflessly to keep her patients safe and healthy and will always be remembered as a 'kind, compassionate and giving nurse' with a 'helpful and thoughtful nature' who was a favorite amongst colleagues and patients. There will never be enough words to express our gratitude for her tremendous work and dedication," the statement read.
A man in his 40s was taken into custody and booked for attempted murder after the assault, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
A concerned mother who was waiting for the bus with her daughter at the time of the incident told ABC7 that safety is what she worries about when she's at the bus stop waiting to catch a bus.
"My concerns is safety issues. A lot of homeless people are out here harassing the patrons waiting for the bus. It's unsafe. They're down here trying to rob us, rape us, anything they can do, they're yelling at us, it's a lot of mental health. And I think that law enforcement needs to come out and kind of, address these issues, to make the city more safe" said Braneka Wilson.
L.A. County Supervisor Hilda Solis released a statement that reads in part:
"As a frontline essential worker, she helped save countless lives throughout the pandemic and it is a heartbreaking loss to lose a hero. As Chair of the Metro Board of Directors, I will continue to push for an enhanced safety plan for riders and staff so we can prevent tragic incidents like this from happening again. I send my condolences to her family and the entire LAC+USC Medical Center community."