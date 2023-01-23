Victim of nursing-home stabbing identified as 61-year-old resident of Los Angeles facility



LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man who was stabbed to death at a Mid-City Los Angeles nursing home Friday has been identified as a 61-year-old resident of the facility.

Kevin Marine of Los Angeles was fatally stabbed, allegedly by another resident of the Crenshaw Nursing Home on Longwood Avenue, police say.

Another resident, a man in his 30s, was also stabbed and rushed to a hospital with wounds. He's expected to survive.

The suspect, a resident of the facility in his 50s, was arrested.

Police are still looking into a possible motive.