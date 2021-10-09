u.s. & world

Video shows officers race through Brooklyn to save 1-year-old's life

The baby "went completely limp" on the way to the hospital, so Sgt. Kyle Barnett performed CPR from the backseat of a patrol car.
By Josh Einiger
EMBED <>More Videos

Officers race through Brooklyn to save life of 1-year-old

NEW YORK -- Harrowing body camera video shows New York City Police Department officers' race through Brooklyn to save a 1-year-old child who was about to die.

Officers Bryant Blake and Dylan Lynch began their 4- to-midnight shift last weekend like any other, patroling the 75 Precinct in Brooklyn's East New York neighborhood.

That's when they received a call about a baby who was having seizures and had trouble breathing.

"It's just the mother calling 911, so we just have to get there as fast as possible," Lynch told our sister station WABC-TV in an exclusive interview.

EMBED More News Videos

Body-worn camera video shows the race through Brooklyn to save a 1-year-old's life.



The mother was holding her child and "extremely frantic" when they arrived on the scene, said NYPD Sgt. Kyle Barnett.

"Please save my baby," she is heard begging the officers in the body camera video.

"As soon as I grabbed the baby, I just knew something was wrong. I knew we had to get the baby to the hospital," Barnett said.

The ambulance had yet to arrive, and Barnett, who was promoted to sergeant just a month ago, had to act fast. He jumped into the back of Lynch and Blake's car, and other cops blocked traffic for the two-mile trek to the hospital.

Time was running out, so Barnett performed CPR from the squad car's back seat.

"About 20 seconds after we got into the [police car], the baby just went completely limp. [The child] wasn't breathing," he said.

Once they arrived at Brookdale Hospital, Barnett carried the baby through the hospital and handed the child to doctors and nurses.

"We waited until the doctor said he's good. The doctor came over and said he's gonna be fine. We were just like, 'Wow,'" Barnett said. "You think, 'Wow. This is somebody's child.'"



"They said thank goodness we were there and were able to get the baby to the hospital as fast as we did," Blake added.

After the rescue, the officers had no time to rest or bask in glory -- they had to move quickly to establish a crime scene for a nearby homicide. But they said it was among their best days yet on the job.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew yorkbaby rescuednypdbabychild rescueu.s. & worldpolice officer
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
California now requires menstrual products in public schools
3-year-old boy missing for 4 days found alive
Woman gets jail time for Yellowstone grizzly encounter
Uptick reported in kids' rare COVID-related inflammatory syndrome
TOP STORIES
SWAT storms high-rise, fatally shoot man who held hostage in DTLA
Lyft driver claims he was beaten by 2 passengers near San Bernardino
OC oil spill not the environmental disaster first feared
3-year-old boy missing for 4 days found alive
Family says daughter's 2nd-grade teacher ripped hijab off her head
Santa Ana police release sketch of suspect in cold case murder
3 hostages rescued, suspect in custody after South LA standoff
Show More
NLDS Game 1: Dodgers shut out in 4-0 loss to Giants
Los Angeles County sheriff won't enforce vaccine mandate
Trump's DC hotel lost more than $70M during presidency, documents show
Biden clears way for Trump documents to be sent to Jan. 6 committee
Death of young mom shot by school officer now a homicide, LBPD says
More TOP STORIES News