New York City police officers rescue man who stumbled onto subway tracks: VIDEO

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, New York -- Two officers saved a man who stumbled on to the subway tracks in Manhattan on Sunday, the NYPD says.

The officers spotted the man on the tracks at a station in Washington Heights just after 7:20 a.m.

The man was believed to be intoxicated or on drugs when he fell and hit his head on the tracks, according to police.

One officer jumped onto the track bed while the other pulled the man up. They also instructed a bystander to wave to any oncoming trains entering the station to stop.

The man was rescued and taken to Harlem Hospital for an evaluation.

Both officers are okay.