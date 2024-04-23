Oak Hills High School student arrested after loaded firearm found on campus; lockdown lifted

OAK HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- An Oak Hills High School student was arrested Tuesday after a loaded firearm was found on campus, prompting a lockdown that was later lifted, officials said.

After school administrators became aware that a student was possibly in possession of a firearm, a news release said, the school, the Hesperia Unified School District and HUSD police initiated the lockdown and collaborated to apprehend the student.

"Law enforcement and admin quickly located and arrested the student and recovered a loaded firearm on campus," according to the statement. Shortly afterward, the shelter-in-place order was canceled.

"All students are safe and there were no injuries," the school said.

Before the arrest was announced, multiple parents who called and emailed Eyewitness News said they had heard reports of an active shooter at the school on Cataba Road, less than 2 miles east of the 15 Freeway.

The reports of gunfire were unfounded, authorities said.