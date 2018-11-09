Oak Park: Multiple homes burned by Woolsey Fire

The Woolsey Fire burned at least two homes on Wembly Avenue in Oak Park.

OAK PARK, Calif. (KABC) --
Multiple homes in Oak Park have been damaged or destroyed by flames from the fast-moving Woolsey Fire burning in Ventura County.

The Woolsey Fire started in Simi Valley near the Rocketdyne facility in the Santa Susana Pass Thursday, scorching 7,500 acres and forcing the evacuation of 75,000 homes.
Two homes on a cul-de-sac in the 5500 block of Wembly Avenue were burned, and the entire mountainside just behind the homes was burned through. There were seven fire engines just on Wembly Avenue alone to provide structure protection.

Multiple homes in Oak Park have been damaged or destroyed by flames from the fast-moving Woolsey Fire burning in Ventura County.



The winds were so strong overnight that when firefighters were trying to put out flames at one home's roof, the winds were pushing the water back.

On Churchwood Drive near Kanan Road, two homes were severely damaged by fire.

Hundreds of Ventura County firefighters and eight air tankers were battling the flames on the ground and from above.

MORE: Full list of evacuations, road closures in Ventura County fires

Plumes of thick, white smoke could be seen rising above the burn site as strong Santa Ana winds drove the flames amid red flag conditions.

The cause of the fires remain under investigation. No injuries have been reported.

Residents rushed out of their homes as flames from the Woolsey Fire lapped at the back of their homes during a windy Thursday night in Oak Park.

