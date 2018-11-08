Ventura County brush fires: Evacuation orders issued for parts of Camarillo, Thousand Oaks and Calabasas

VCFD and neighboring agencies currently fighting two brush fires in the county. The Hill Fire in TO and the Woolsey Fire in Simi Valley. Area residents are encouraged to be prepared in the event of evacuations. These fast moving fires are being pushed by 25-30 mph winds. — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) November 9, 2018

Mandatory and voluntary evacuations were underway Thursday evening in Ventura County after two separate brush fires erupted within miles of each other.In Santa Rosa, the so-called Hill Fire burned as many as 10,000 acres and prompted mandatory evacuation orders for Camarillo Springs, the Vallecito Trailer Park, the campus of Cal State University Channel Islands, and Dos Vientos.Point Magu Naval Base was under voluntary evacuation.The 101 Freeway was closed in both directions between Borchard Road and Pleasant Valley Road.Evacuation centers were opened at the Borchard and Camarillo community centers.Voluntary evacuation orders were issued in Calabasas due to the 750-acre Woolsey fire. Officials said there was no immediate threat to structures but the fire was moving rapidly.