Ventura County brush fires: Evacuation orders issued for parts of Camarillo, Thousand Oaks and Calabasas

Structures could be seen burning from the air as a line of flames closed in on a large residential area near Old Conejo Road.

SANTA ROSA VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) --
Mandatory and voluntary evacuations were underway Thursday evening in Ventura County after two separate brush fires erupted within miles of each other.

In Santa Rosa, the so-called Hill Fire burned as many as 10,000 acres and prompted mandatory evacuation orders for Camarillo Springs, the Vallecito Trailer Park, the campus of Cal State University Channel Islands, and Dos Vientos.

Point Magu Naval Base was under voluntary evacuation.

The 101 Freeway was closed in both directions between Borchard Road and Pleasant Valley Road.

Evacuation centers were opened at the Borchard and Camarillo community centers.

Voluntary evacuation orders were issued in Calabasas due to the 750-acre Woolsey fire. Officials said there was no immediate threat to structures but the fire was moving rapidly.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
