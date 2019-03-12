Oakland mother of slain USC student had lost grandson to gun violence 3 years ago

EMBED <>More Videos

Victor McElhaney was shot and killed during a possible attempted robbery in Los Angeles.

By Leslie Brinkley
OAKLAND, Calif. -- The Oakland city councilwoman whose son, a promising USC music student, was gunned down in Los Angeles had also lost a grandson to gun violence just three years ago.

Closing arguments in that trial for that earlier shooting are just wrapping up now, even as she got the horrific news about her son.

Victor McElhaney was shot and killed during a possible attempted robbery Sunday.

His mother, Oakland City Councilmember Lynette Gibson-McElhaney, phoned her best friend, JoAnna Bullock, Sunday at 3 a.m. and told her "Victor was shot in the head. Victor was shot in the head."

"I think those of us who have love for the McElhaney family have been numb, just numb with the news, with this devastating loss," said Bullock.

Bullock says Gibson-McElhaney asked her to be in court Monday in Oakland for closing arguments in a case involving the murder of Gibson-McElhaney's grandson, Torion Hughes, three years ago.

Hughes was gunned down near the West Oakland BART station in 2015.

"It feels like a member of my family has been taken away. And I speak for everyone at our church who knew Lynette - this hurts deeply," said Bob Mitchell, a family friend.

Victor McElhaney was a gifted jazz musician and student at USC. Friends call him loving and brilliant.

LA city council members say they've talked to Gibson-McElhaney and are trying to assist her in getting her son's body released so it can be transported back home. Friends of the family say that's the goal - bring Victor back and celebrate his life in Oakland.




Report a Typo
Related topics:
los angelesoaklandrobberyhomicide investigationgun violencehomicideshootingstudent diesstudentsusc
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Sex offender tries to kidnap 2 kids at IE park, held down by family
UC Irvine student died with 0.331 blood-alcohol
Norma Lopez murder suspect was 'watching, waiting,lusting,' prosecutor says
USC community mourning slain music student
Conor McGregor arrested in Florida for stealing cellphone
Zillow service offers quick way for IE homeowners to sell
Armed suspect dies after being shot by officer in San Bernardino
Show More
Parents who say son was forced to sit in urine take legal action against LAUSD school
Driver arrested with $10K in stolen Disneyland merch
Phil Spector's $5.5M Alhambra mansion for sale
Happiest cities in the US revealed in new report
2 detained in connection with girl's body found in Hacienda Heights
More TOP STORIES News