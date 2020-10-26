Brush fire near Irvine explodes in size to 2,000 acres, prompts mandatory evacs

The blaze, dubbed the Silverado Fire, was reported just after 6:45 a.m. at 10 acres in size in the area of Santiago Canyon and Silverado Canyon roads, according to the Orange County Fire Authority. There had been conflicting reports regarding the size of the blaze, but the department confirmed that it had scorched 2,000 acres with 0% containment.
Crews rapidly launched an aggressive fight against the flames as winds caused them to move with a "moderate rate of spread," eventually jumping the 241 toll road and prompting evacuation orders, officials said.
WATCH: Brush fire near Irvine scorches 2,000 acres, rages at 0% containment
By 9 a.m., mandatory evacuations were ordered for residents in the Orchard Hills neighborhood. The established evacuation zone is for homes north of Irvine Boulevard from Bake Parkway to Jamboree Road.
"This fire is going to continue to cross and encroach upon the homes in multiple areas. So, our priority right now is getting people evacuated and out of the path of the fire," said OCFA Chief Brian Fennessey, who stressed that residents should immediately heed evacuation orders without delay.
RELATED: Silverado Fire interactive map: Areas under evacuation orders, warnings as blaze scorches Irvine area
The blaze prompted the closure of Santiago Canyon Road at Jamboree Road, according the Orange Police Department. The 241 toll road was closed from Santiago Canyon Road to the 133 Freeway.
RELATED | What to prepare in case of a wildfire evacuation
DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.