A new mobile food pantry is proving to be a big help for U-C Irvine students struggling to make ends meet. The mobile pantry provides students with fresh produce, proteins, bread, pasta and other staples, giving them the opportunity to cook healthy meals.

New mobile food pantry provides UC Irvine students with produce, staples to help make ends meet

After discovering the center's pantry, Daphne Liao's eating habits on campus changed. However, one problem remained... getting to and from there on foot or by shuttle with all those bags wasn't easy.

This new truck will make stops throughout student housing locations weekly. Andrea Mora is the director of the Basic Needs Center and says the pantry helps students coming from all walks of life.

"Some students and some families have less privilege and so the work that we do is really to try to kind of level out the field right and make sure that students don't have those socio-economic challenges getting in the way of their academics," said Mora.

Daniel Castillo says financial aid can't cover everything.

"I'm trying to cover tuition. I'm trying to cover housing. So having this food is really good for me plus it gives me an opportunity to learn how to cook on my own," said Castillo.

The mobile pantry has the capacity to serve two hundred students per trip. Food distributions will be every Friday starting December 8.