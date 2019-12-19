OC Denny's event flies out of control with punk band, mosh pit

By ABC7.com staff
SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- A Denny's restaurant in Orange County turned into a concert venue - complete with a mosh pit and serious damage.

Video shows a concert at the Santa Ana restaurant flying out of control.

Apparently the restaurant was rented out for an event but the punk band WACKO put on a livelier show than expected.

The crowd was riled up and a mosh pit formed, ultimately resulting in rowdiness and broken furniture.

The band later reached out to fans to help pay for the damages.
