Deep-fried foods, gravity-defying rides return to Orange County Fair after being canceled last year

The fair's theme this year is "Time for Fun." For the most part, the fair in Costa Mesa will feature many of the pre-pandemic attractions, but those who visit will have to keep some things in mind.
Daily capacity will be limited this year, so guests will have to buy tickets in advance for specific dates. Tickets will not be available for purchase at the gate.
Masks are required inside fair buildings for those who are not vaccinated.
The Orange County Fair will open daily, except for Mondays and Tuesday, through Aug. 15.