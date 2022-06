SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was found dead inside a burning mobile home in Santa Ana prompting an arson and homicide investigation.The fire broke out in the 5000 block of McFadden Avenue shortly before 10:30 p.m. Friday.Neighbors say they heard arguing right before the fire started, and saw someone leave the scene.The victim has not been identified.So far, investigators say they're still tracking down leads on a possible suspect. The fire was arson, and no arrests have been made, according to Santa Ana police.The investigation is ongoing.