OC firefighter helps girl burned at father-daughter campout

OCFA is very proud of off-duty FF Mike Heddleston who immediately helped this 10 yr. old girl. The family would like to thank Newport Beach Fire, FF Mike & the staff at OC Global Burn Center for the great care she received. She is doing much better & is hoping to go home today.

An off-duty Orange County firefighter helped save a girl burned by a fire pit.The 10-year-old girl was at a father-daughter campout at Newport Dunes on Saturday when she fell against a steel fire pit.Orange County Fire Authority firefighter Mike Heddleston was at the YMCA-sponsored camping trip with his daughter.Authorities say Heddleston grabbed a bottle of water to cool the girl's skin and wrapped her up in a towel.She was brought to the Orange County Global Burn Center for treatment.The family says the 10-year old girl is doing remarkably well and pictures show her smiling with her stuffed pup. She has since been released from the hospital.