OC firefighter helps girl burned at father-daughter campout

A 10-year-old girl is recovering after falling against a fire pit in Newport Dunes. (KABC)

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
An off-duty Orange County firefighter helped save a girl burned by a fire pit.

The 10-year-old girl was at a father-daughter campout at Newport Dunes on Saturday when she fell against a steel fire pit.

Orange County Fire Authority firefighter Mike Heddleston was at the YMCA-sponsored camping trip with his daughter.

Authorities say Heddleston grabbed a bottle of water to cool the girl's skin and wrapped her up in a towel.

She was brought to the Orange County Global Burn Center for treatment.

The family says the 10-year old girl is doing remarkably well and pictures show her smiling with her stuffed pup. She has since been released from the hospital.

