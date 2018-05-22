A 10-year-old girl who was burned when she fell into a fire pit on Saturday in Newport Beach has been reunited with the firefighter who helped her.The incident happened at the Newport Beach Dunes while Charlotte Chapin was at a father-daughter camping trip with her dad.Charlotte had fallen forward out of a chair that was about four feet from the fire pit that was still smoldering. She hit the steel ring that was around it and was wearing only a bathing suit. She suffered burns to her leg and side.Orange County Fire Authority firefighter Mike Heddleston, also on the father-daughter camping trip, happened to be nearby to come to Charlotte's aid.Both Charlotte and her hero want people to know how to treat serious burns if you're ever in this situation. Heddleston used cold water to cool her burns as they waited for more first responders to arrive."Be really careful around fire because a lot of dangerous things can happen," Charlotte said.Heddleston says you shouldn't put ice directly on the burn because it will possibly put the patient in shock.Charlotte's dad initially was going for ice, but says he's grateful a first responder was nearby to use cool water instead, and help advise him on what to do.Charlotte was taken to a hospital but was released. She has another surgery, so there is still questions over how long it will take for her to fully heal, but she is on the road to recovery.