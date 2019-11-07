SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Orange County's violent gang task force executed several arrest warrants in Santa Ana and other cities Thursday, according to officials.
All suspects were taken into custody in the early morning, and a press conference is expected to be held later in the day with more details.
Officials say an Uzi-style gun with a silencer and an assault rifle were found at one location.
An investigation is ongoing.
No additional details were released.
DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Orange County gang task force makes several arrests in Santa Ana
