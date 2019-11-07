Orange County gang task force makes several arrests in Santa Ana

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Orange County's violent gang task force executed several arrest warrants in Santa Ana and other cities Thursday, according to officials.All suspects were taken into custody in the early morning, and a press conference is expected to be held later in the day with more details.Officials say an Uzi-style gun with a silencer and an assault rifle were found at one location.An investigation is ongoing.No additional details were released.