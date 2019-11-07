Orange County gang task force makes several arrests in Santa Ana

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Orange County's violent gang task force executed several arrest warrants in Santa Ana and other cities Thursday, according to officials.

All suspects were taken into custody in the early morning, and a press conference is expected to be held later in the day with more details.

Officials say an Uzi-style gun with a silencer and an assault rifle were found at one location.

An investigation is ongoing.

No additional details were released.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
santa anaorange countyarrestgangwarrant arrests
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Borderline shooting: Family remembers Kristina Morisette
2 separate earthquakes hit Ventura area minutes apart
What you should know about the proposal to extend school hours
3.5-magnitude earthquake rattles Ridgecrest area, USGS says
Jewelry, cash stolen in Sherman Oaks home invasion
Pixar Makes Filipino-American Cinematic History
USC reportedly hiring Mike Bohn as new athletic director
Show More
Kohl's doubling military discount through Veterans Day
1 killed, 3 wounded in Perris shootings
Man arrested at LAX after Mt. San Jacinto College put on lockdown
LA boosting solar power with Kern County deal
Local heroes honored at Lakewood Award of Valor event
More TOP STORIES News