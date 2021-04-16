Santa Ana man arrested in connection with wife's 2016 disappearance

By
EMBED <>More Videos

OC man arrested in wife's 2016 disappearance

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- An arrest has been made in connection with the disappearance of an Orange County mother who was last seen in 2016.

Santa Ana police detectives allege that Eddy Reyes kidnapped Claudia Sanchez Reyes, his wife and mother of his child.

Reyes made his first appearance in court Thursday as FBI investigators searched a home on South Park Vine in Orange.

Neighbors tell Eyewitness News they heard drilling in the early morning.

That afternoon, items wrapped in parchment paper and storage bins were seen loaded onto cars.

According to a complaint filed in federal court Monday, Claudia, then 21 years old, was last seen alive by her coworkers on May 6, 2016 - when she left her job at an El Pollo Loco in Garden Grove to go dancing with her husband.

RELATED (from 2016): Search underway for missing Santa Ana mother

EMBED More News Videos

A search is underway after a mother in Santa Ana vanished nearly two weeks ago.



That's the same car where according to the complaint investigators found a trace of Claudia's blood in the SUV Reyes had rented.

A cadaver dog traced the scent of a dead body in the back seat and rear storage area days after her disappearance.

The documents describe a relationship in which Reyes, then employed with U.S. Customs and Border Protection, physically and mentally abused Claudia.

According to detectives, the two met in El Salvador and after several visits, Reyes - then 25 years old - impregnated Claudia who was 16.

The two married.

But according to the complaint, Reyes made several death threats against Claudia. And his mother Maria Orellana hated Claudia, also threatening her with death and taking her child, the document alleges.

According to the complaint, on the night of May 6 or early morning the following day, Reyes kidnapped his wife with the promise of taking her dancing, instead taking her to his mother's home where Claudia was murdered.

Reyes filed a missing person's report on May 11, but was uncooperative for further questioning according to detectives.

Claudia's body has not been located.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
santa anaorange countyarrestkidnappingmissing womanmissing person
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Santa Clarita stabbing suspect in standoff with deputies after chase
Maxine Waters tells Jim Jordan to 'shut your mouth' during COVID hearing
Here's what you need to know about your vaccine card
Remembering Selena: CA muralists reflect on Selena's 'timeless' impact
Video of teen killed in Chicago police shooting released
Arrest made in attack on 70-year-old woman in Eagle Rock
Justin Turner's home run destroys fan's plate of nachos
Show More
Disneyland ticket website flooded with demand ahead of reopening
How 'Mank' production designer brought historic 1930s LA to life
LA advocates want equitable share of $1.3B in COVID relief funds
No pleas entered for suspects in Kristin Smart killing
Lakers set to welcome back fans to Staples Center: Here's what to know
More TOP STORIES News