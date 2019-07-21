Dana Point man, 48, found beaten to death on ground in Anaheim

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- A passerby discovered the body of a 48-year-old man on the ground in an Anaheim cul-de-sac after he had apparently been beaten to death, police say.Police were sent to the 1500 block of West Center Street around 2:55 a.m. Saturday after a man's body was found on the ground.The man, later identified as David Patrick McCabe, 48, of Dana Point, appeared to have suffered blunt force trauma, police say.No information is immediately available on the circumstances of his death or possible suspects.Anyone with information is asked to call OC Crime Stoppers at (855)TIP-OCCS.