Dana Point man, 48, found beaten to death on ground in Anaheim

By ABC7.com staff
ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- A passerby discovered the body of a 48-year-old man on the ground in an Anaheim cul-de-sac after he had apparently been beaten to death, police say.

Police were sent to the 1500 block of West Center Street around 2:55 a.m. Saturday after a man's body was found on the ground.

The man, later identified as David Patrick McCabe, 48, of Dana Point, appeared to have suffered blunt force trauma, police say.

No information is immediately available on the circumstances of his death or possible suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call OC Crime Stoppers at (855)TIP-OCCS.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
anaheimorange countyhomicide investigationhomicidebeatingbeating deathman killedbody found
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pomona: 1 fatally shot as partygoers return to park-and-ride
Couple arrested after newborn strangled at Oxnard hospital
Family of woman killed in Silver Lake Trader Joe's shootout reflects 1 year later
1 person injured in shooting near Glendale laser tag venue
Attempted murder-suicide leaves elderly woman dead in Whittier
Hotels become latest battleground over immigration detention
Dashcam footage shows suspect refusing to cooperate before officer-involved shooting
Show More
State now allows students to take 'mental health days'
San Pedro: 3-acre brush fire prompts arson investigation
Father of 6 dies after wave breaks his neck on N.C. coast
Deputy hospitalized after rollover crash with hit-and-run driver
Body found near popular Altadena hiking trail belonged to homeless person
More TOP STORIES News