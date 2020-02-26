Santa Ana man speaks out after video captures standoff with ICE agents

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Video shows a confrontation in Santa Ana between Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents and a man they say was wanted on a warrant related to an immigration offense.Santa Police say ICE agents conducted a traffic stop Tuesday at about 6:30 a.m. in the 800 block of S. Townsend Street.Octavio Martinez said he was on his way to work not far from his home when he was boxed in by unmarked police cars in an alley.Martinez said he locked the doors and started recording video."It's scary because they are so aggressive," he told Eyewitness News.Martinez alleges the officers identified themselves as FBI and threatened to use a Taser on him if he didn't get out of the truck.His wife and children rushed over. Some of his family was seen crying. His wife says she would learn the officers were with the Department of Homeland Security.Santa Ana police provided traffic and crowd control and say they learned DHS was trying to arrest an individual for a warrant related to an immigration offense."They didn't have nothing because they showed me," Martinez said.The document held up to the window from DHS dated Aug. 14, 2019 states there is probable cause to believe Martinez is removable from the U.S., but provided no reason. Another document shows an immigration judge's decision dated November 2017 to remove Martinez from the U.S. to Mexico.It appears Martinez applied for asylum but was denied. The couple who have four children say problems started in 2015 when ICE agents knocked on their door. They allege ICE mistook Martinez for someone else with a similar sounding name.Martinez's wife said her husband has no criminal background.Martinez said ICE took him into custody, held him for three months until an attorney could help.During Tuesday's incident, Martinez said he called his attorney right away. Federal police left after about three hours.Martinez said his biggest concern is his family and he fears getting arrested just walking on the street and plans to meet with his attorney.Santa Ana police says they were only involved in crowd control and did not assist DHS in immigration enforcement.During the standoff, another man part of the crowd gathered was detained for attempting to breach the area of containment and police arrested him after they learned he was wanted in connection with a DUI warrant.