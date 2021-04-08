Orange County Olympic hopeful targeted in anti-Asian incident captured on video

By
EMBED <>More Videos

OC Olympic hopeful targeted in anti-Asian incident captured on video

In the latest in a disturbing spike in anti-Asian attacks, an Olympic athlete from Orange County was in a park training for the summer games when a man targeted her in an incident that she captured on video.

"I was shocked... I didn't know what to do.. and it slowly escalated in a way where he got close to me and he continued to yell at me for no reason," Sakura Kokumai, a Team USA Karate Olympian, told ABC7 in an interview.

"You're so small," the man is heard is saying in the footage. "I'll f--- your boyfriend up."

"There was no racial slurs at the beginning," Kokumai said, "but as he got into his car he would yell out 'Chinese' and 'Sashimi' and then I was like OK there it is."

Sakura Kokumai says she was working out at Grijalva Park - just like she does every day as she prepares for the Olympics. She's set to represent the U.S. in the Tokyo games this summer -- as the first American to qualify for the Olympic games in karate.

Doormen fired after failing to intervene in vicious attack on Asian woman in NYC
EMBED More News Videos

The doormen watched from the lobby as 65-year-old Vilma Kari was repeatedly kicked and stomped, the video showed.


It's why she says she was so calm: she knew if she had to, she could fight back. She said the man out of nowhere started harassing her for nearly 20 minutes.

"You know what? If this was my mom... what if this was my grandma...that's where it got scary, because I knew that I was able to handle myself with the situation by being calm," Kokumai said. "You don't want to be aggressive. But my worry was, what if this was somebody else?"

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
orange countyolympicsathletescaught on videohate speechcaught on camera
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA County vaccine appointments up for grabs? Blame scheduling
Biden expected to announce gun control actions Thursday
NFL pro killed 5, including 2 children, then self in SC, AP reports
Walk-ins allowed for all adults at CSULA vaccine site
CA expecting almost 90% drop in Johnson & Johnson vaccines
Expert says George Floyd died from a lack of oxygen: LIVE
Charges filed against teen driver in deadly Lamborghini crash
Show More
Doctor says some patients' lasting effects are worse than COVID
Take a sneak peek at Dodger Stadium's new look
Son arrested after mother's body found in LA-area dumpster
SoCal brother-sister arrested in real-estate scheme
Did George Floyd really yell, 'I ate too many drugs?'
More TOP STORIES News