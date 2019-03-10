Anaheim crash: Civilian traffic control assistant ejected from car after being hit by alleged DUI driver

This is a booking photo of Anaheim DUI suspect Jose Alfredo Alcantar Garcia.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- A civilian traffic control assistant was ejected from her car and seriously hurt when an alleged DUI driver struck her vehicle in Anaheim on Saturday, police say.

The crash happened shortly before 1:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of W. La Palma Avenue. Anaheim police said the Anaheim Police Department employee was performing traffic control duties on La Palma Avenue, across the street from Servite High School, when the crash occurred.

The employee was stopped and seated in a marked traffic vehicle, blocking traffic in a westbound lane when the suspect vehicle, a blue 2017 Toyota Tundra, struck her from behind. She was ejected from the vehicle and suffered critical injuries, police said.

Co-workers and paramedics rendered medical aid and she was transported to a local trauma center, where she remains in critical condition.

The driver of the suspect vehicle, Jose Alfredo Alcantar Garcia, a 34-year-old Placentia resident, was booked at the Anaheim Detention Facility. Charges include felony driving under the influence of drugs causing great bodily injury, possession of methamphetamine for sale, transportation of methamphetamine and driving on a suspended driver's license.

His bail was statutorily set at 100,000.
