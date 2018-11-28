Santa Ana McDonald's assault: Woman arrested after allegedly attacking manager over ketchup

A 24-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a McDonald's manager in Santa Ana in a violent incident that was captured on surveillance video. (Santa Ana Police Department)

By ABC7.com staff
SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) --
A 24-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a McDonald's manager in Santa Ana in a violent incident that was captured on surveillance video, authorities announced Wednesday.

Mayra Berenice Gallo had allegedly requested ketchup and was told she could not be in an employee area before the attack occurred about 11 p.m. Oct. 13, according to the Santa Ana Police Department.

She is accused of kicking, punching and choking a manager at the fast-food restaurant in the 1500 block of North Bristol Street.

An assault warrant was issued for Gallo, who was arrested by detectives at her home without incident, police said. She was booked and her bail was set at $15,000.
