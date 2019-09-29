Off-duty Buena Park police officer killed in 91 Freeway crash in Corona

CORONA, Calif. (KABC) -- An off-duty Buena Park police officer was killed in a freeway accident Saturday morning.Arthur Brice, 58, of Moreno Valley, was killed in a crash on the 91 Freeway in Corona.Brice, a father and grandfather, had worked at the department for the past 11 years. He was assigned to the Gang Unit and patrol and was a member of the department's Color Guard.Brice was driving home after completing a shift at 5 a.m. when the accident happened.The California Highway Patrol said the officer was killed when his vehicle slammed into a trailer from a big rig that had detached from the truck and was left in lanes.A procession was held for him from the hospital in Riverside to the coroner's office in Perris.In a statement, colleagues wrote, quote, "Officer Brice will be remembered as a genuine, caring, and uplifting presence, always ready to lend a hand or an ear."