Off-duty LA County sheriff's detective struck, killed by vehicle in Valley Village

By ABC7.com staff
VALLEY VILLAGE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An off-duty sheriff's detective who was helping a transient cross the street was struck and killed by a vehicle in Valley Village Sunday morning, officials say.

Around 11 a.m., the woman saw a transient fall in the street in the area of Riverside Dr. and Whitsett Avenue and helped the person safely cross the street. As she headed back across the street, she was struck by a vehicle heading east on Riverside, officials say.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead there.

Officials confirm the victim was an off-duty sheriff's detective who worked out of the West Hollywood sheriff's station. Officials at the station are expected to hold a news conference Sunday evening.

The driver stopped at the scene and was cooperating with investigators.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as details become available.
