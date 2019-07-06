Off-duty LAPD detective charged with 75 counts of disorderly conduct in alleged bathroom filming case

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Prosecutors on Friday filed 75 misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct against an off-duty Los Angeles Police Department detective for allegedly videotaping inside a men's bathroom at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.The charges in include 37 counts of peeping with intent to invade privacy, 37 counts of secretly videotaping in the restroom, and one general count of loitering, according to the Anaheim Police Department.The charges stem from a report received by Anaheim police on June 8 of a man who allegedly videotaped another man inside a men's bathroom.The alleged victim then placed the suspect, identified as Ryan Caplette, 42, from Torrance, under citizen's arrest.The investigation by Anaheim police revealed that 37 people were allegedly unknowingly recorded in the bathroom by Caplette during that night.The detective had been assigned to home duty with pay after the incident occurred but it's unclear whether he is still under the same status.Caplette was a detective assigned to the employee relations department, which is the department responsible for looking into employee grievances and working conditions.He was released on citation and is expected to appear in court on July 22, 2019.