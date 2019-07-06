Off-duty LAPD detective charged with 75 counts of disorderly conduct in alleged bathroom filming case

By ABC7.com staff
ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Prosecutors on Friday filed 75 misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct against an off-duty Los Angeles Police Department detective for allegedly videotaping inside a men's bathroom at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.

The charges in include 37 counts of peeping with intent to invade privacy, 37 counts of secretly videotaping in the restroom, and one general count of loitering, according to the Anaheim Police Department.

The charges stem from a report received by Anaheim police on June 8 of a man who allegedly videotaped another man inside a men's bathroom.

The alleged victim then placed the suspect, identified as Ryan Caplette, 42, from Torrance, under citizen's arrest.

The investigation by Anaheim police revealed that 37 people were allegedly unknowingly recorded in the bathroom by Caplette during that night.

The detective had been assigned to home duty with pay after the incident occurred but it's unclear whether he is still under the same status.

Caplette was a detective assigned to the employee relations department, which is the department responsible for looking into employee grievances and working conditions.

He was released on citation and is expected to appear in court on July 22, 2019.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
anaheimorange countylapdpeeping tominvestigation
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest earthquake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Show More
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
Video shows violent melee at Disneyland's Toontown
Disney's Freeform claps back against 'Little Mermaid' casting critics
25-year-old man shot, killed in Garden Grove home invasion
More TOP STORIES News