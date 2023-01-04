Woman, 2 juveniles accused of stealing Rolex watch from OfferUp seller during meetup in Irwindale

The woman and two juveniles were later arrested and charged with robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.

IRWINDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- A sale coordinated through the online marketplace OfferUp in Irwindale led to the arrest of three robbery suspects accused of stealing a Rolex watch on New Year's Eve, police said.

It happened at around 2 p.m. in 15800 block of Arrow Highway.

Police said the victim had posted an ad to sell a Rolex watch on the app and arranged a meeting with a potential buyer.

When the victim met with the buyer, she signaled for two juveniles to come over, according to police.

"Both suspects pointed a handgun and demanded the Rolex," read a press release issued by the Irwindale Police Department.

The woman, who was identified as 23-year-old Anabella Scott of Desert Hot Springs, and the two juveniles were later arrested and charged with robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.

"Both juveniles were issued a citation and released to the custody of their parents with a pending future court date in juvenile court," said police.

Scott is being held at the West Covina Jail on $100,000 bail.

According to police, the watch and two handguns were found in her home during a search warrant.

The incident remains under investigation.