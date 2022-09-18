LAPD officers shoot, kill man brandishing rifle after family disturbance in South Los Angeles

Investigators are trying to determine if the weapon was a working firearm or an airsoft rifle

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles police shot and killed a man who was brandishing a weapon in the street after a dispute with his family in South Los Angeles on Saturday, officials said.

Officers were called for a domestic violence report to a home in the area of 102nd and Grand streets around 1:20 p.m. Saturday.

Two officers responded to the scene. Los Angeles Police Department officials say a man came out of the home armed with a weapon, appearing to be a type of rifle.

The exact nature of the confrontation with officers was not detailed and remains under investigation, but he was shot and later declared deceased at the scene.

The man is believed to be in his late teens or early 20s.

A police detective said investigators are looking at the weapon to determine if it is a working firearm or possibly an airsoft rifle.

"At this time we're not sure that that rifle is an actual working rifle or whether it's an airsoft rifle," said LAPD Det. Meghan Aguilar. "That will be determined in the coming hours when our firearms analysis unit experts come to collect that firearm."

There were no other injuries reported in connection with the incident. The LAPD is launching its standard procedures for officer-involved shootings, which include review by the Force Investigation Division, the police chief and police commission.