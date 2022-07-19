Video raises questions about deadly officer-involved shooting in San Bernardino

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- New video has emerged showing officers shoot and kill an armed man running away in a San Bernardino parking lot - and family members are seeking answers about the incident.The video shows the man in a parking lot approaching an unmarked car that pulls up and then running away as two uniformed officers get out. They chase after him as he runs between some parked cars and at one point at least one officer opens fire. He was declared dead at a local hospital.San Bernardino police say the man - later identified as Rob Marquise Adams, 23, of San Bernardino - was armed with a gun and pulled it from his waistband as he approached the vehicle.Separate images released by the department from a different angle show a gun in his hand as he walked toward the unmarked vehicle.Adams' mother tells Eyewitness News she was on the phone with Rob as the incident unfolded.Tamika Deavila-King said her son was frightened when men pulled up in an unmarked car and drew weapons on him."They had guns on him. It scared him. He turned, he started running for his life and they just started shooting, they gunned him down."A San Bernardino police spokesperson says Adams was believed to be involved in an illegal gambling operation on West Highland Street.The incident happened Saturday, July 16 just after 8 p.m.The police narrative states: "As officers arrived, they spotted two males. One of the males - later identified as 23-year-old Rob Marquise Adams of San Bernardino, pulled a gun from his waistband, and began walking towards the officers' vehicle. The officers exited their vehicle and attempted to give Adams verbal commands, but Adams ran away, toward two cars, still carrying the gun. One of the officers fired his service weapon, striking Adams. Officers immediately rendered medical aid, and Adams was transported to a local hospital, where he died as a result of his injuries."Police say they recovered a weapon, a loaded Taurus G3C 9mm with a bullet in the chamber.A second man at the scene was taken into custody without incident.The department is still investigating the incident and said the video circulating online "fails to provide any details or context as to what occurred during the incident.""We are asking the community to please withhold their judgment on the situation until they have all the available facts and details," said Chief Darren Goodman.