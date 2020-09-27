Officer shot in the head at LAPD station in San Pedro; suspect reportedly in custody

The Los Angeles Police Department said an officer had been wounded but was conscious and breathing after a shooting at its Harbor Station on Saturday night.
SAN PEDRO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Police Department said an officer had been wounded but was conscious and breathing after a shooting at its station in San Pedro on Saturday night.

Authorities said a bullet grazed a male officer's head. Chief Michel Moore said the officer, who has not been identified, was in stable condition and taken to a local hospital.

The incident happened at the Harbor Station just before 10 p.m. after an officer went to the front door to investigate a banging noise. When he opened the door, the suspect reportedly opened fire.

Authorities returned fire, though it is unclear if the gunman was struck. The suspect was reportedly taken into custody.

LAPD said in a tweet, "Please stay clear of the area. The event is still unfolding and additional details will follow."

Additional information about the incident was not immediately released.

L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti tweeted about the shooting.

