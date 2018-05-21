Officers shot at during Highland Park chase that ended in officer-involved shooting

One suspect was injured after an officer-involved shooting in Highland Park that stemmed from a chase where officers were fired upon early Monday, police said. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
HIGHLAND PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A suspect was injured after an officer-involved shooting in Highland Park that stemmed from a chase where officers were fired upon early Monday, police said.

Los Angeles Police Department Sgt. Barry Montgomery said officers spotted a stolen white Honda Civic in the area of Echo and Figueroa streets around midnight and a pursuit ensued. During the chase, officers were suddenly shot at by the suspects inside the vehicle and an officer-involved shooting occurred, authorities said.

No officers were injured in the incident.

The chase came to an end at Avenue 50 and Aldama Street, where the officers collided with a parked vehicle. The suspects continued westbound on Avenue 50 and at some point abandoned the Civic.

The two suspects were eventually located and taken into custody. A weapon was recovered at the scene, police said.

"Anytime you have an officer-involved shooting, specifically one where officers are fired upon by suspects, that in itself is a dangerous incident, but car-to-car, again, it just adds another level of danger to what these officers are facing out here on the street today," Montgomery said.

One suspect sustained an "unknown-type" minor injury and was transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

Police believe there are no outstanding suspects.

Meantime, surrounding streets were expected to be closed for several hours due to the active investigation.
