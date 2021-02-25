ice rescue

Girl, 16, dies after saving younger brother from frozen Ohio lake; police officer on scene also dies

By MEREDITH DELISO
HILLSBORO, Ohio -- A teenage girl has died after saving her brother when they both fell into a frozen lake in Ohio, officials said.

An officer who responded to the drowning incident also died, authorities said.

The 16-year-old girl and 13-year-old boy fell through the ice near boat docks at Rocky Fork State Park in Hillsboro on Tuesday evening, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. The 911 call came in around 6:30 p.m.

By the time the Paint Creek Joint EMS and Fire District arrived, the girl was under the ice, according to Lt. Branden Jackman. The water was 36 degrees, he said.

The boy was taken to the hospital and was stable, but his sister was recovered by divers unresponsive, authorities said. She has not been identified publicly by authorities.

"She got him out, before she succumbed," Jackman told Cincinnati ABC affiliate WCPO.

While at the scene, Ohio Department of Natural Resources Officer Jason Lagore suffered a medical emergency and was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the department said. It did not provide details on the medical emergency.

RELATED: Boy rescued from icy Texas pond after dog walker spots him: VIDEO
EMBED More News Videos

Video shows an 11-year-old boy's rescue from an icy Texas pond after a teenager spotted him while walking her dog.



A 15-year veteran of the department, Lagore founded its first K-9 academy and led its Division of Parks and Watercraft K-9 training program.

"Our hearts are with the family and loved ones of Officer Jason Lagore, who died in the line of duty last night," Ohio Department of Natural Resources Director Mary Mertz said in a statement Wednesday. "Our law enforcement officers and their families carry a unique and challenging burden of responsibilities, and we are deeply grateful for their service."

Lagore is survived by his wife, two young sons and K-9 partner, Sarge, the department said.

On Wednesday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine ordered flags lowered on public buildings and grounds in Highland County and several other locations "in honor of his life and service."

Jackman had a message for Ohioans the day after the deadly incident.

"Don't go out on the ice," he told WCPO. "It caused a very bad tragedy last night."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ohioicechild deathice rescueu.s. & worldabc newsnational
Copyright © 2021 ABC News Internet Ventures.
ICE RESCUE
Boy rescued from icy Texas pond after dog walker spots him
Teens form human chain to rescue 2 kids from icy pond in NJ
Woman body-shamed after video of rescue from icy lake goes viral
Horse rescued from icy lake
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LAPD motorcycle officer struck by SUV, rushed to hospital
Hollywood shooting: Man wounded, has 2 dogs stolen from him
Wind-driven fire damages multiple homes in Bloomington
EDD fails to withhold taxes on benefits, leaving jobless with bill
CA tops 50K virus deaths after LA reports backlog in records
No charges expected against Tiger Woods in SoCal car crash
Researchers find worrying new coronavirus variant in NYC
Show More
LA Council moves forward with 'hero pay' for grocery workers
Fire destroys South LA commercial building, damages second
Grandmother in Australia tackles purse thief
The long road back for Tiger Woods
LA County prepared to offer vaccine to teachers
More TOP STORIES News