Bus crash Ohio: Video released of 5-vehicle pile-up that killed 6, including HS band members

There is an Ohio bus crash update Tuesday. Video has been released of the response to the fiery pile-up that left 6 dead, including high schoolers.

ETNA, Ohio -- Dramatic new video shows a state trooper's response to a deadly fire that engulfed a bus carrying high school band members from northeastern Ohio.

The crash happened on Nov. 14 in Licking County, in the central part of the state.

It killed three students, two parent chaperones and a teacher from the Tuscarawas Valley Local School District.

Three passengers on the bus, which was carrying a driver and 54 students and chaperones, were pronounced dead at the scene, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said

They were identified as John W. Mosley, 18, of Mineral City; Jeffery D. Worrell, 18, of Bolivar; and Katelyn N. Owens, 15, of Mineral City.

All three people in one of the passenger vehicles involved were also pronounced dead at the scene, the highway patrol said. They were identified as Dave Kennat, 56, of Navarre; Kristy Gaynor, 39, of Zoar; and Shannon Wigfield, 45, of Bolivar.

In the video, the unnamed trooper is seen arriving on the scene moments after a semitrailer, the Pioneer Trails bus and three other vehicles collided.

The trooper can be heard shouting "did we get everyone out?"

He then grabs a fire extinguisher from his vehicle, and runs toward the bus.

He boarded the vehicle, and asked people around him to get a student head count.

Moments later, firefighters arrive to help put out the flames.

At least 18 people were hurt in the crash.

Investigators with the highway patrol said the semi-truck hit the coach bus, and that triggered the chain reaction crash.

The bus was carrying the students and chaperones to an Ohio School Boards Association conference in Columbus, Tuscarawas Valley Superintendent Derek Varansky said.

The conference was canceled after organizers learned of the crash, said spokesperson Jeff Chambers.

The National Transportation Safety Board is still investigating the incident.

The Ohio collision was the second recent fatal crash in the U.S. involving high school students on a charter bus. In September, two people were killed and several others injured when a charter bus carrying high school students to band camp veered off a New York highway.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.