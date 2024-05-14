8 dead, 45 injured in Florida crash involving bus carrying farm workers | LIVE

MARION COUNTY, Fla. -- At least eight people have died and 45 were taken to hospitals in a "severe" crash in Florida, local officials said Tuesday morning.

The crash took place about 6:35 a.m. local time on SR 40 in Marion County, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles said.

Eight people died at the scene and 45 injured were taken to medical facilities, including eight in critical condition, James Lucas with Marion County Fire Rescue said.

The crash involved a bus transporting over 50 farm workers and a Ford Ranger truck.

The two vehicles sideswiped each other, but it was not immediately clear why, officials said.

The bus left the road and crashed through a fence before rolling over.

West Highway 40 is closed in the area, and will be for most of the day, officials said. A detour is in place.

Florida Highway Patrol is on the scene investigating.

Marion County is about 30 miles south of Gainesville, Florida.

CNN contributed to this report.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.