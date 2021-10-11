Huntington Beach restaurant feeds wildlife rescue workers at oil slick

"Even if they weren't vegan, they just need something that is healthy. Something that is not going to weigh them down and that makes them feel good," said Huong Pham, owner of Good Vibes. "Just to let them know people care and notice what they're doing."
This is not the first time the restaurant has given away free meals. They have also fed people in need. The restaurant gathers donations and they cook the food.
"Our family has always done a lot of different charity work. But especially with COVID and the lockdown last year, we really saw the need for like good food that's warming people's hearts," said Pham.
Pham said they initially wanted to get hands-on with the animals and help the wildlife rescue team. But at that time volunteers were not being called.
"So we wanted to be able to at least donate food to the people that are working and helping restore kind of the wildlife out there," said Pham.
The restaurant will continue to take donations to help feed the rescue workers and people in need.
"We go on walks daily, and it's like, how does that affect the animals there? How does it affect our community in our backyard?" questioned Pham. "So definitely something really sad."
